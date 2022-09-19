Kody Recognizes He Needs to Try and See Christine’s Side

“I’m afraid I’m on the edge of losing my s–t. And I’m afraid she’s on the edge of losing her s—t,” Kody told the cameras. “She is the doorway of me to get to my children.” When the family patriarch sat down with Christine during episode 2, he confessed that he’d done “a lot of introspection” about their split.

He explained that while he was concerned they were “making a mistake” by ending things, he understood that it was Christine’s decision. “I want to apologize for getting so angry,” he told his former spouse. “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom.”

Christine later revealed during a confessional, “I’m really grateful that he’s just being real. I just want to thank him for trying to support me.” She also noted: “I didn’t know that being alone and not being married would feel OK.”