The Battle for Truely

During season 17, episode 6, Christine and Kody fought over when and how to tell Truely about their split. While Kody revealed that he felt like Christine’s move with Truely was “hostile” and a “backstab,” Christine told the cameras that her former spouse knew for months that she wanted to relocate in September 2021.

The duo agreed to wait to tell their youngest child, with Kody pointing out, “I’ve heard so many kids being devastated by that kind of news.” He also confessed to the cameras: “I still think maybe we can get reconciled. I don’t want to tell Truely yet. I would like to find some way to get Christine to stay here and make it easier and more convenient for me to hang out with the kids.”

Christine later revealed that Truely accidentally overhead her speaking with daughter Mykelti about the move so she had to tell her the whole truth — without Kody present. “That was the worst conversation of my life,” Christine said. “I sat Truely down and I told her we’re moving and she started to cry. I said, ‘Well, there’s more love.’ Rather than let her leave the room — she needs to know everything. … Her little face was heartbroken.”

The mother of six also told Truely that she and Kody were “already divorced” so the youngster wouldn’t think there was a chance of them getting back together. Christine, however, told the cameras that she and Kody were never legally married so she took it upon herself in that moment to declare them divorced.

“There’s not ever going to be a piece of paper. I really quickly made up my mind and told her, ‘No, we’re already divorced,’” she recalled.