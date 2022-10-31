The ‘Best Years’ of Their Lives Are Over

“I feel so pathetic because I am the divorce denier,” Kody revealed during season 17, episode 8, after Christine told him she was selling almost all of the belongings they shared. “I don’t want to carry anything that could bring up painful memories with Kody in my next house,” she explained.

Christine noted that she wasn’t going to take “toxic” energy with her as she relocated to Utah. “The best years of my life I gave to him and he shrugged his shoulders at me,” she claimed. “What I do know is that I would rather be alone and love myself then to be with someone who doesn’t love me.”

Kody argued that he was present in the early days of their relationship as well. “I gave Christine the best years of my life too and it hurts to have her try and have me own it,” he alleged.