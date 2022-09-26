The Ring Factor

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore,” Christine said of Kody during a confessional from season 17, episode 3. “I don’t wear our wedding rings anymore most of the time. I just feel like they’re a noose. … It felt so good just to take them off.”

The Utah native — who filmed her confessional on what would have been the couple’s 27th anniversary — noted that since she and Kody “never had a legal marriage” she didn’t know at “what point our marriage is technically over because there was no real marriage contract.”

While her anniversary was “a weird day,” Christine remembered having a “lot of great times” with Kody throughout their two decades together. However, she pointed out that she wasn’t “going to pretend” on their special day and therefore told Kody she wouldn’t post anything on social media about their love.