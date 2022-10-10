What Their Kids Think

“I did see it coming. Of course, I’m sad about it,” the pair’s daughter Ysabel, 18, said during season 17, episode 5. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really happy with.”

Mykelti, 25, also opened up about her feelings, telling the cameras, “I was honestly relieved when I heard that my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy. They’re not in love.” Mykelti’s husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, added: “I thought it was a little inevitable.”