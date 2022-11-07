'Sister Wives' Season 17: Christine and Kody Brown's Bombshell Revelations

Ysabel Helped Christine With ‘Emotional’ Year

“That last year, like, I obviously have been very emotional. Everything was changing. Then like mom and dad’s divorce. [My mom’s] been going through a hard time,” Ysabel revealed during season 17, episode 9. “I think that she depended on me. I think it got quite heavy in the house. I think it’s hard for a young kid to see their mom in such a sad state.”

The teenager noted: “It was really hard living at home the last year. It’s good for [my mom] to be able to live with herself. And also for me to not need her anymore.”