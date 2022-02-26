Janelle is Not ‘In Sync’ With Kody

Viewers saw Janelle and Kody clash over their different rules regarding COVID-19 during season 16 and the pair haven’t managed to settle their disagreements yet. “Kody didn’t trust [sons Gabe and Garrison],” the mother of six explained during the tell-all, adding that “several of [Kody’s] children are at odds with him because of the way his COVID rules went down.”

Kody, for his part, confessed that he’s “not talking” to the two boys. “We need therapy. I need a sit-down with my boys and [to] get something straight,” he said at the time. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”