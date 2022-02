Kody is ‘Done’ With the Drama

As a result of all of the tension between him and his wives, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2022 that Kody was contemplating finding new partners. “He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” the insider said. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives. … He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her.”