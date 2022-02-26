There’s Tension Between Everyone

It’s not just the wives who are upset with Kody. “Dad’s relationship has always [had] ups and downs with all of us,” Paedon told Us in February 2022, referring to his 17 siblings. “There are times when he’s the absolute best [and] there are times when he’s the absolute worst. … He’s always fluctuated, and people’s opinions of him have fluctuated.”

The construction worker also confessed that he and Robyn have a difficult relationship as well.

“Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves,” Paedon said. “Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children. Yeah, I mean, I’m not super stoked about everything because you can’t be stoked about everything with everyone, but no, I don’t hold grudges against them for them finding love. And for [her kids] finding an amazing dad.”