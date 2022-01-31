Christine’s Shift

During the TV special, fans saw a clip of Christine talking about feeling as if she was an outsider in the family ahead of the group’s COVID-19 separation. After watching the scene back, Janelle admitted on Sunday that she was “surprised” to learn that Christine felt that way.

“It kind of surprised me. I also understood those feelings because I felt like that before,” Meri told Krishnan of Christine’s revelation. “There were times that I did reach out to her. Not always was that reciprocated.”

Christine, for her part, explained that her feelings had been festering before she joined the wives and Kody for dinner and shared her truth. “It was probably all internal. I just felt like before I would ever go to any family gatherings, I just really hesitated [thinking], ‘Does anyone really even like me?’” she recalled on Sunday. “Because we wouldn’t reach out to each other. I wouldn’t reach out either.”

She pointed to her problems with Kody as being another reason she started to feel alienated from the group. “Kody and I had been having such a rough time for so long. It’s really hard to be in a room with everybody and watch him be incredible in other relationships and know that your own is terrible,” Christine said. “What am I supposed to do in a room where I feel like I don’t matter? It was so hard.”