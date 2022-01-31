COVID-19’s Affects

“My biggest concern right from the beginning [was that] I wanted to prevent the death of a child,” Kody said of his choice to lay down the law during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. “We can look back now and say, ‘Maybe we were too strict.’”

He noted that Robyn “right off the bat” agreed to stick to his rules. His other wives, however, were not as receptive to the idea of not going anywhere in order to spend time with him in their respective homes.

“It’s not realistic. I have kids that live everywhere. I cannot just stay home,” Christine explained of the tension that happened throughout COVID. “He would love it if we chose what he chose. I was following CDC protocols, just not Kody’s.”

Robyn, for her part, revealed that she felt “so torn” by the whole situation. “I understand what Kody was wanting to do and I understand what Janelle and Christine were about,” she explained. “I felt like this is the family culture that we have built and we’re destroying that [by not compromising].”

The mother of five broke down on camera thinking about how their dynamic has been pushed to the brink during the worldwide pandemic. “It’s just painful because it felt like the family group and unity — all of that stuff just got thrown out the window because of a virus. [It] really [has] been disturbing,” Robyn added.