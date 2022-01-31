Flagstaff Distancing

The Brown family moved from their cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018 with the hopes of living in harmony on Kody’s Coyote Pass property. However, things haven’t gone to plan as the wives didn’t want to live in one house. COVID-19 delays and building permit issues have also plagued the patriarch’s wish to be all together.

“There was an awareness that I came to with the family that we’d been united with so much that we’ve done,” Kody said of the group’s lifestyle in Vegas. “There’s a perpetual dishonesty that we dealt with in order to keep relationships good and healthy. Moving to Flagstaff separated us, and at that point, it was like we don’t have to do everything like we used to do it.”

He admitted, “That even became my attitude. [I’d say], ‘Ladies, I’m going to do this, you choose what you’re going to do.’ And they did.”