How the Women Feel About Meri and Kody’s Rocky Romance

“I don’t think that we’re caught in the middle. We feel the waves,” Janelle said when asked about watching Meri’s relationship with Kody deteriorate. “You can feel that tension. It’s not about sides. You hurt for both of them.”

Christine had a little more insight into the romance after choosing to walk away from her own marriage last year.

“Oh, my heart breaks when I think about their marriage. I don’t want that. I don’t want to be in a loveless marriage,” she explained. “I don’t know how she does it. I guess she’s more fine with it than I am.”