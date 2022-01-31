Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Kody Brown and Meri Brown Dish on Their Sex Life, Where They Stand and More in ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All: Biggest Revelations

By
‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All: Where Kody and Meri Stand, Sex Bombshells, More
 Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Kody Is Done With Meri

When asked to discuss his relationship with Meri, Kody bluntly responded, “There’s just nothing to talk about really. We’re just friends.” He described their more than 30 years of marriage as having a “hardness” and being “so antagonistic.”

Kody revealed that after “a lot of counseling” he realized there wasn’t anything left romantically between him and Meri. He recalled telling her, “Meri, I just don’t see us getting back together,” before saying they couldn’t reconcile because “there’s just no chance that I ever want that again.”

The reality TV star, however, has no plans of leaving Meri. “It’s a double standard. They can leave whenever they want. I can’t,” he added.

Back to top