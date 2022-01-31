Kody Is Done With Meri

When asked to discuss his relationship with Meri, Kody bluntly responded, “There’s just nothing to talk about really. We’re just friends.” He described their more than 30 years of marriage as having a “hardness” and being “so antagonistic.”

Kody revealed that after “a lot of counseling” he realized there wasn’t anything left romantically between him and Meri. He recalled telling her, “Meri, I just don’t see us getting back together,” before saying they couldn’t reconcile because “there’s just no chance that I ever want that again.”

The reality TV star, however, has no plans of leaving Meri. “It’s a double standard. They can leave whenever they want. I can’t,” he added.