No Sex Club

Meri got real about her and Kody’s sex life, confirming that they haven’t been intimate in more than a decade. “That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” she said. “I would love it if he would hold my hand. I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have. This is my family.”

Kody agreed that Meri is “still part of the family,” but when it comes to the physical side of their union, he doesn’t want any part of it. “I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” he revealed. “I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match.”

He further explained: “There’s a point where intimacy is just damage. It’s misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there’s no real safety. I’m not going there. No, and I never will again. I will be her friend. I will do what I can to protect her. I’m never going to feel safe in an intimate place.”