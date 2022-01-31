Why Meri Is Staying

Despite having no intimacy in their relationship — and with things seemingly in a very rocky place with Kody — Meri wants to grow with her husband and the rest of the group.

“From where I am, it’s been 31 years now that we’ve been married [and] I’m still committed. I’ve made my choice. I’m still here. I do still have hope. I want there to be [a future in full fellowship],” she concluded, noting that she’s still invested because she loves him. “I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because it’s what I want. It’s what I know is right for me.”

