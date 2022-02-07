Christine Felt Like a ‘Basement Wife’

Christine surprised her fellow sister wives when she confessed on the show that she felt like she was a “basement wife,” or the wife that loses herself while caring for everyone else. Looking back, Christine noted during the tell-all that those feelings built up over time.

“I chose to be weaker. I put everybody first most of the time. It left me running on empty and I asked him for help,” she said, claiming that Kody didn’t understand what she meant. “He’s like, ‘You’re just changing all the agreements.’ I said, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ and he couldn’t help. Like, family came first all the time, 100 percent of the time.”

Janelle claimed that “there’s not usually [a hierarchy],” adding, “Not in our families. I feel like she’s coloring that experience with her perspective now. She never said anything.”

Robyn was equally as “surprised” by Christine’s comments, while Kody revealed on Sunday that he could kind of see where she was coming from after thinking back on it more.

“I’m carrying this load — and I’ve done it all these years — when you come in my family, this is a requirement I have, is that we’re going to be one family,” he said of how the plural unit is supposed to run. “That was like living in a fresh hell with Meri and Janelle. Christine lightened that burden. But then Christine [hit a wall]. What Christine has shrugged [in her responsibilities], Robyn was picking up.”