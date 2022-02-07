Inside Christine and Janelle’s Bond

During season 16 of the TLC series, it appeared that Kody wasn’t pleased with how close Christine and Janelle had become, often referring to them as a “clique,” which neither woman understands.

“Maybe he doesn’t see how close I am to Janelle’s kids. I’m not trying to be [a clique]. She’s lovely to get along with and we kind of just get each other,” Christine said on Sunday’s episode. “If Kody is jealous … that would be kind of ironic. He’s really confusing and he’s so hard to get along with sometimes.”

Janelle, for her part, admitted that Kody’s “negativity is making [her] crazy,” noting that she grew closer to Christine over the years because she was “going where it felt like we were wanted.”

The Utah native explained that she wasn’t always closest to Christine, especially when she first joined the family. “Christine married Kody one year after I married Kody. It was a huge blessing because she was able to buffer,” Janelle said. “I thought she was a princess in the beginning. We hated each other.”