Robyn Gets Real About Her Place in the Family

“It’s been really, really tough for me. It’s been really painful,” Robyn revealed of finding where she belongs in the bigger group, especially after feeling like she has been blamed for a lot of Kody’s recent decisions.

The mother of five, who agreed that she has become an “easy target” for the rest of the family, broke down on camera when discussing how she’s perceived by the others.

“There’s been a lot of unsafe spaces. I just want people to see me as who I am. I want them to see that I love this family,” Robyn said. “That I’m committed to them. That I’d do anything for them. That I love them. And that I want the relationship.”

Christine, on the other hand, said Robyn isn’t the only one who has felt out of place in the past. “I think that at the beginning it was really hard. Blending families together is really difficult,” she explained. “There were a lot of frustrations and hurt feelings on both sides of it. We all came out of [it] scarred. I never had any intention to alienate Robyn and her kids.”

Ultimately, Robyn couldn’t help but cry over how broken the family has become in recent years. “It makes me angry. I just don’t know why they’re not figuring this stuff out and talking. Finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other,” she added. “I can’t fix it for them. I can try and persuade. I can beg. It’s my family.”