Where Christine Now Stands With Kody

Robyn weighed in on Christine and Kody’s marital issues, after previously going through her own divorce ahead of her marriage to Kody in 2014.

“I was still trying when I was where she’s at. I love Christine and I have always wanted her and Kody’s relationship to be strong,” she admitted. “I understand that, you know, she’s feeling like she doesn’t have other choices but I wish that she had decided to keep trying.”

Robyn revealed while Christine says she and Kody are divorced, it’s not that simple in their religion, explaining, “Technically, in my head, they’re not because their marriage was done by our church officials and they haven’t granted them a divorce, but I don’t know.”

Christine clarified to Krishnan, “In our church, polygamous women can leave. They are not trapped. I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time, I left a long time ago. I don’t really care. I think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy.”

Kody confirmed that Christine “doesn’t believe” in their religious institution anymore, so he has chosen to leave it in the hands of God moving forward. “God has a way of sorting things out. Right now, it’s in God’s hands and I’m not worried about it,” he shared. “God sorts those things out. She doesn’t believe in the religion. She’s not part of the faith anymore.”

