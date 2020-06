Alexis Bledel (Lena Kaligaris)

Having already made a big splash as Rory in Gilmore Girls, Bledel took a number of smaller roles after Sisterhood and its 2008 sequel. She had a brief recurring role on Mad Men two years later. She met her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, while filming the AMC drama and welcomed their first child in 2015. Bledel’s next major role was in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she earned her first Emmy nomination in 2017.