America Ferrara (Carmen Lowell)

Ferrera gained critical acclaim for starring in ABC’s Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010. The TV series led to her Best Actress wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy Awards, where she became the first Latina to win in the category. More recently, the Californian actress has appeared in NBC’s Superstore. Ferrera shares two children, son Sebastian and daughter Lucia, with husband Ryan Piers Williams.