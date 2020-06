Blake Lively (Bridget Vreeland)

Two years after Sisterhood hit theaters, Lively scored a lead role in the CW’s beloved teen drama series, Gossip Girl, starring as chic Upper East Side high schooler Serena van der Woodsen. The California native later appeared in 2011’s Green Lantern, where she met now-husband Ryan Reynolds. The duo exchanged vows in September 2012 and later welcomed daughters James, born in 2014, Inez, born in 2016, and a third in 2019.