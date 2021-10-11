Anthony Michael Hall

Hall portrayed the freshman Geek, who is called “Farmer Ted” by his friends, and falls for Samantha after riding with her on the bus. He went on to star in The Breakfast Club and Weird Science before appearing in Edward Scissorhands, Six Degrees of Separation, LA Blues, The Dark Knight and Halloween Kills. The Massachusetts native also starred on Claude’s Crib, The Dead Zone (which he also produced), Warehouse 13, Awkward and The Goldbergs.

The actor released his debut album, Hall of Mirrors, in 1999 through his own Ram Records label. He also created the literacy program The Anthony Michael Hall Literacy Club to help at-risk youth. Hall proposed to girlfriend Lucia Oskerova while on a trip to Italy in September 2019.