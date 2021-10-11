Blanche Baker

Baker played Sam’s older sister, Ginny Baker, whose wedding pulls focus from Sam’s sweet 16. The New York native then appeared in Raw Deal, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Girl Next Door, The Grand Theft, Curiosity Killed the Cat, Coin Heist, Alice Fades Away and Zoe. She is also a director, producer and writer, with credits including The Coffee Shop and Make America Safe. The actress has also worked in theater, appearing in Lolita and the Off-Broadway production of Steel Magnolias.

Baker was married to Bruce Van Dusen from 1983 to 2002. During their marriage, they welcomed three children: son Zane and daughters Wynn and Dara. The actress married Mark Magill in 2003. They share son James.