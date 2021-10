Gedde Watanabe

Watanabe played foreign exchange student Long Duk Dong, who lives with Sam’s grandparents. The Utah native then appeared in Volunteers, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Alfie, Two for the Money and voiced Ling in the animated Mulan films. He also starred on Gung Ho, Down Home, Sesame Street, ER and The Disappointments. Watanabe directed his first short film, She Had It Coming, in 2020.