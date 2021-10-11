Joan Cusack

Joan’s role as Geek Girl #1, who shows up on the school bus and at the gym dance, was one of her first acting roles. She then appeared on Saturday Night Live before starring in Working Girl, Men Don’t Leave, Toys, Addams Family Values, Nine Months and In & Out. Some of Joan’s biggest roles include Peggy in Runaway Bride, Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, Dr. Burton in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and voicing Jessie in the Toy Story franchise. The New York native, who has been nominated for two Oscars, also appeared on Peep the Big Wide World, Shameless, A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Stinky & Dirty Show.

The comedian, who owns the Judy Maxwell House shop in Chicago, has been married to Richard Burke since 1996. They share two sons: Dylan and Miles.