John Cusack

John’s role as one of the Geek’s (or Ted) best friends named Bryce was his second acting gig. The New York native quickly rose to fame with roles in Better Off Dead…, Hot Pursuit, Eight Men Out and Say Anything. Some of his other big roles include playing Rob Gordon in High Fidelity, Jonathan Trager in Serendipity, Jake in Must Love Dogs, Jack in The Bag Man and Miller in Blood Money. John has produced more than 10 projects, including Hot Tub Time Machine, and written five films or screenplays, including High Fidelity. In 2020, he starred on Amazon Prime’s Utopia.

John is the son of the late filmmaker Dick Cusack and the younger brother of actresses Joan Cusack and Ann Cusack.