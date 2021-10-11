Molly Ringwald

Ringwald played the newly 16-year-old Samantha Baker, whose parents forget her birthday, in the coming of age rom-com. The actress then starred in The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, The Giving Tree, Jem and the Holograms and the Kissing Booth franchise. The California native also appeared on Townies, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Raising Expectations and Riverdale. The actress penned her biography, Getting the Pretty Back, in 2010. Two years later, she wrote When It Happens to You: A Novel in Stories. She then dropped a jazz record titled Except Sometimes in 2013.

Ringwald divorced French writer Valéry Lameignère in 2002 after three years of marriage. She moved on with writer and editor Panio Gianopoulos. The couple, who wed in 2007, welcomed daughter Mathilda in 2003 and twins Roman and Adele in 2009.