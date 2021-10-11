Paul Dooley

Dooley portrayed Sam’s father, Jim Baker, who is the first person to remember her birthday. The actor then appeared in Flashback, Shakes the Clown, Mother of the Bride, Clockwatchers, Runaway Bride, Insomnia, Hairspray, Other People, Saving Paradise and voiced Sarge in the Cars franchise. The West Virginia native also starred on Coming of Age, Dream On, Grace Under Fire, Once and Again, The Practice, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Huge and The Kids Are Alright. Dooley is also a writer and producer, most recently working on 2015’s The Middle Ages.

Dooley married screenwriter and poet Winnie Holzman in 1984. The couple share one daughter, Savannah. The actor is also the father of daughter Robin and sons Peter and Adam, whom he shares with ex-wife Donna Lee Wasser.