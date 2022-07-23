Daniel Kaluuya

After his turn as Posh Kenneth, Kaluuya became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars with roles in films including Sicario, Black Panther and Widows. In 2018, he scored his first Oscar nomination for his work in Get Out. Three years later, he took home the best supporting actor trophy for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. In 2022, he reunited with Get Out director Jordan Peele for the horror movie Nope.

The Black Mirror alum has been linked to Amandla Crichlow since 2017, though the duo have never publicly confirmed their relationship.