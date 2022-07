Dev Patel

Following his screen debut as Anwar in Skins, Patel appeared in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. He later starred in movies including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Lion, Chappie and The Green Knight. From 2012 to 2014, he played Neal Sampat on HBO’s The Newsroom.

Patel dated his Slumdog Millionaire costar Freida Pinto from 2009 to 2014. He has been dating Tilda Cobham-Hervey since 2017.