Kaya Scodelario

Scodelario played Tony’s little sister, Effy, who became a main character in season 3. She went on to star in a 2011 adaptation of Wuthering Heights as well as The Maze Runner, Crawl, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tale No Tales and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. She also appeared alongside Hoult in 2010’s Clash of the Titans.

The Spike Island actress dated her Skins costar Jack O’Connell from 2008 to 2009. In 2015, she married Benjamin Walker, with whom she shares two children.