Luke Pasqualino

The Miranda alum played Effy’s off-and-on boyfriend, Freddie, in seasons 3 and 4. Pasqualino went on to star as Paolo in The Borgias and d’Artagnan in The Three Musketeers. His film credits include Snowpiercer, Love Bite and Smartass. Since 2021, he has played David Kostyk on Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.