Nicholas Hoult

After playing Tony in seasons 1 and 2, the U.K. native went on to star in films including Clash of the Titans, A Single Man, Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road, Tolkien, The Favourite and Those Who Wish Me Dead. He debuted as Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, reprising the role several times. Since 2020, he has played Peter III on Hulu’s The Great.

Hoult dated X-Men costar Jennifer Lawrence from 2010 to 2014. Since 2017, he has been dating Bryana Holly, with whom he shares son Joaquin.