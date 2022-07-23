Olly Alexander

The Gulliver’s Travels star appeared as Jakob in season 7 of Skins, which consisted of six episodes that followed three generation 1 and 2 characters as adults. Since 2010, he has performed as the lead singer for Years & Years, which became his solo project in 2021. His other film and TV credits include Le Week-End, Penny Dreadful, It’s a Sin and God Help the Girl, the latter of which starred fellow Skins alum Murray.

Alexander dated Clean Bandit member Neil Milan Amin-Smith in 2015.