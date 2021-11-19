‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bill Pullman

Pullman portrayed Annie’s boring fiancé, Walter, whom she eventually breaks up with. The actor went on to star in Wyatt Earp, Casper, Independence Day, Bringing Up Bobby, The Equalizer, Battle of the Sexes and Dark Waters. His TV credits include working on Revelations, Torchwood, 1600 Penn and The Sinner. Pullman made his directorial debut in 2000 with The Virginian, which he also produced. The New York native made his theater debut in 2002’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and has since appeared in several productions, including 2019’s All My Sons.

The former Montana State University professor married Tamara Hurwitz in 1987. The couple share three children: daughter Maesa and sons Jack and Lewis.