‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Meg Ryan

Ryan portrayed reporter Annie Reed, who falls for Sam after hearing him and his son on the radio. She went on to star in When a Man Loves a Woman, You’ve Got Mail, Kate & Leopold, In the Land of Women and Ithaca, which she directed. The actress also voiced Anastasia in the animated film. Ryan began producing films in 1995 and has since worked on The Wedding Planner, Desert Saints and Picture Paris.

The When Harry Met Sally star was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They share son Jack. Ryan is also the mother of daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in January 2006. The actress was in an on-off relationship with John Mellencamp from 2010 to 2019. They got engaged in 2018, but Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they split the following year. In September 2020 they were rumored to be back in touch.