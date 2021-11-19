‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rita Wilson

Wilson portrayed Sam’s sister, Suzy. She went on to star in Jingle All the Way, Now and Then, Runaway Bride, Dawn Patrol, Gloria Bell, A Simple Wedding and Boy Genius. She also appeared on The Good Wife, Full Circle and Girls. The California native’s producer credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and the Mamma Mia! movies, as well as A Man Called Ove. Wilson played Roxie Hart in 2006’s Broadway run of Chicago. She released her debut solo album, AM/FM, in 2012 and has since dropped three more records.

The musician, who was declared breast cancer-free in 2015, has been married to Hanks since 1988. The duo share two children: Truman and Chet. Wilson is also the stepmother to Colin and Elizabeth, whom her husband shares with his late ex-wife, Samantha.