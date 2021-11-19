‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rob Reiner

Reiner portrayed Sam’s friend and dating adviser Jay. He went on to star in The Story of Us, The Wolf of Wall Street, Shock and Awe and TV’s New Girl. Reiner has more than 50 writing credits to his name, including the 2001 and 2013 Emmy Awards and 2017’s Kennedy Center Honors. The New York native is also a well-known director and producer having worked on When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, The Bucket List, Flipped, And So It Goes and Being Charlie.

The Emmy-winning actor was married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter from a previous marriage, Tracy Reiner, when they wed. Rob married Michele Singer in 1989, with whom he shares Jake, Nick and Romy.