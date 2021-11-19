‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rosie O’Donnell

The comedian played Annie’s BFF Becky. O’Donnell went on to star in Now and Then, Harriet the Spy and Tarzan. Her TV roles include The Fosters, SMILF, I Know This Much Is True and The L Word: Generation Q. She is set to appear on the A League of Their Own show, after playing Doris Murphy in the 1992 film by the same name. O’Donnell wrote and starred on The Rosie O’Donnell Show for seven years and later produced The Big Gay Sketch Show and The Specials. The New York native was a cohost on The View from 2006 to 2007 and from 2014 to 2015.

O’Donnell, who has penned two memoirs, adopted her son Parker in 1995. She and then-girlfriend Kelli Carpenter later adopted daughter Chelsea and son Blake before welcoming daughter Vivienne via artificial insemination. The pair, who wed in February 2004, had their marriage annulled a few months later, but Carpenter didn’t move out of their family home until 2007.

The actress married Michelle Rounds in June 2012. The duo adopted daughter Dakota the following year, but split November 2014.