‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ross Malinger

The child star began acting three years before he portrayed Sam’s sweet son, Jonah Baldwin. Malinger went on to star on Good Advice, Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher, The Simple Life, Party of Five and Recess, where he voiced Theodore J. “T.J.” Detweiler. He also appeared on one episode of Without a Trace in 2006 before stepping back from acting.

Malinger reportedly worked as a manager of an Automotive Legends until the store shut down in 2009. He has since kept a low profile.