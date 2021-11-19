‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tom Hanks

The Oscar winner played widower Sam Baldwin. Hanks then starred in Forest Gump, Apollo 13, You’ve Got Mail, Cast Away, Bridge of Spies, Sully, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and News of the World. He began voicing Woody in the Toy Story franchise in 1995. Hanks narrated The Pacific mini-series and has more than 50 producer credits, including Big Love, The Sixties, The Movies and movies Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and In the Garden of Beasts. In August 2020, the writer and director was announced as Geppetto for Disney’s live-action version of Pinocchio, which is set to hit theaters in 2022.

The Uncommon Type author was married to Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987. He shares two children, son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, with his ex, who died in March 2002. The Big star has been married to Rita Wilson since 1988 and they share two sons: Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks.