‘Sleepless in Seattle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Victor Garber

Garber played Suzy’s husband, Greg. He went on to have major success on TV with roles on Alias, Justice, Eli Stone, Deception, Web Therapy, The Flash, The Orville, Power, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Family Law, which premiered in 2021. His film credits include The First Wives Club, Titanic, Legally Blonde, Argo and Happiest Season. The Canada native has also had a long career in theater, starring in Broadway’s Damn Yankees, Arcadia, Present Laughter and Hello, Dolly!

The Emmy-nominated actor married artist Rainer Andreesen in 2015 after dating for five years.