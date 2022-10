Anjelica Huston

The Oscar winner appeared as formidable producer Eileen, who was in the midst of a messy divorce from her husband. She later appeared in Transparent, Angie Tribeca and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In 2021, she narrated Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch. She’s also published two memoirs: A Story Lately Told and Watch Me.