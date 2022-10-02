Brian d’Arcy James

The Michigan native played Julia’s husband, Frank. Also a Broadway stalwart, James has since appeared in productions of Macbeth, Hamilton, Something Rotten! and Into the Woods. His post-Smash film credits include Spotlight, Molly’s Game, First Man and The Kitchen. In 2021, he played Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of West Side Story. On TV, James has appeared in Mozart in the Jungle, 13 Reasons Why, Hawkeye and Evil.

The Tony Award nominee shares one daughter with wife Jennifer Prescott.