Christian Borle

The two-time Tony Award winner went on to appear in The Good Wife, Younger, Masters of Sex, The Good Fight and Prodigal Son. In 2017, he earned another Tony Award nomination for his performance in Falsettos, and in 2019, he starred in an Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Borle was married to fellow Broadway star Sutton Foster from 2006 to 2009.