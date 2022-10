Debra Messing

After her turn on Smash, Messing landed the titular role on The Mysteries of Laura, which aired from 2014 to 2016. From 2017 to 2020, she reprised her role as Grace Adler in the revival of Will & Grace. In 2022, she appeared in the rom-com Bros alongside Billy Eichner.

Messing shares son Roman with ex-husband Daniel Zelman. From 2011 to 2014, she dated her Smash costar Will Chase.