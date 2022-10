Katharine McPhee

The American Idol alum starred as Ivy’s rival, Karen. After Smash, she landed a main role on the CBS drama Scorpion, which aired from 2014 to 2018. McPhee also continued her music career, releasing the albums Hysteria and I Fall in Love Too Easily in 2015 and 2018, respectively. In 2018, she appeared on Broadway in Waitress, then came back for another run from 2019 to 2020.

McPhee married David Foster in 2018. The duo welcomed son Rennie in 2021.