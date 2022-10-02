Leslie Odom Jr.

After playing ensemble member Sam on Smash, Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Hamilton, winning a Tony Award for his performance in 2016. On film, he’s appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, Harriet and The Many Saints of Newark. In 2021, he scored an Oscar nomination for his performance as soul singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami. He’s also released four solo albums and racked up TV credits in shows including Gotham and The Good Wife.

Odom shares daughter Lucille and son Able with wife Nicolette Kloe Robinson, whom he wed in 2012.